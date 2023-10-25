Farm Weekly
WA bucks national farmland value trend

By Chris McLennan & Mel Williams
October 25 2023 - 8:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Map shows year-on-year median price movement in the first half of 2023.
WA's median farmland prices have had the strongest year-on-year growth in the first half of 2023 of all Australian States and Territories - rising 15.1 per cent for the six months compared to the same period last year.

