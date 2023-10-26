Farm Weekly
Glenbrook White Suffolk tops $2050 at Darkan

By Jodie Rintoul
October 26 2023 - 8:00pm
With the $2050 top-priced ram at last weeks Glenbrook White Suffolk ram sale at Darkan were buyer Toby Humphris (left), Wandibirrup Grazing, Beaufort River, Glenbrook co-principals Zac and Ad South and Elders, Darkan agent Mitch Clarke.
It may have been new faces greeting buyers at this year's Glenbrook White Suffolk ram sale at Darkan, however the quality and presentation of the rams was the same high standard and this was appreciated by the stud's loyal following.

