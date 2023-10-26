Other strong supporters in terms of buying numbers included KA Bunce & Co, Bokal, purchasing nine rams to a top of $1100 and an average of $933, while SW & JK Robinson, Wedgecarrup, averaged $839 over a team of nine that topped at $1000 and IG & SB Rutherford & Sons, Duranillin, collected eight rams to a top of $800 and an average of $744.