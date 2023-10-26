Elders staff penned 887 beef cattle at the company's Day One Special Beef Store sale at Boyanup last week.
The sale was one of two parts and quality cattle at the right weight attracted strong support, while lower quality and weights were neglected in some instances.
Buying strength from live export and feedlot interest was evident in causing a small lift, particularly on the steer section.
Beef steers topped at $1227 and 352 cents per kilogram, which was up 26c/kg from the previous sale.
Beef heifers were a mixed lot.
There were some very heavy animals to start, but the majority of the yarding were lightweights.
The top pen sold at 262c/kg, which was up by 2c/kg, making $938 - which was well down on the previous sale.
Several buyers accumulated large numbers, with Rodney Galati, Galati Family Trust (GFT), Brunswick, and Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) dominating, taking 25 pens of the offering.
Greg Jones bought 17 pens of cattle clerked to several different clients.
Gordon Atwell, Weldon Beef, Williams, added competition when securing 12 pens with Graham Brown, John Gallop and Harvey Beef all multiple pen buyers.
Several Elders agents bought for clients as well.
A pen of four Charolais cross steers weighing 620kg from MA & CA Doyle, Capel, topped the steer section when Mr Gallop bid to 198c/kg to outlay $1227 on behalf of his Peel grazier client.
Also for this client, Mr Gallop paid $1134 for nine weighing 535kg at 212c/kg - followed by another nine of 535kg costing $1123 at 210c/kg.
Six Angus steers from CA Williams made $1081, while eight Simmental steers weighing 542kg from SJ & RM Lees made $1085 at 200c/kg.
The second line of seven Simmental steers from the Lees offering went to Caris Park Grazing, Pinjarra, for $994 with 11 Shorthorn steers of 442kg sold by Tara Grazing, Boyup Brook, in the next pen, sold at 208c/kg to return $919, also going to Caris Park.
Weldon Beef started with a pen of 10 Tara Park Shorthorns weighing 363kg selling at 296c/kg to return $1074.
Weighing 455kg, a single Angus steer sold by T & D Ernst, Capel, cost GFT $1092.
Norsca Holdings, Donnybrook, had several pens of quality cattle starting with seven Angus weighing 398kg bought by LSS for $1195 at 300c/kg.
Harvey Beef bought eight black steers sold account MA & CA Doyle with the 453kg steers knocked down at 266c/kg and $1206 to be among the better results on the day.
Into the sale, Mr Gallop paid $1143 at 180c/kg for a single steer weighing 635kg from ID Miles.
The largest line of 23 Angus cross steers weighing 386kg from RW Bevan, Manjimup, went on the load to Weldon Beef when sold at 298c/kg and $1153.
A second run of Norsca Holdings steers saw three pens go to Weldon Beef for $1160, $1040 and $998 at between 320c/kg and 328c/kg.
The other two pens cost LSS $1148 and $1101 also at 328c/kg and 320c/kg.
Murray Grey steers weighing 361kg from NG & W Giblet, Boyup Brook, were bought by Deane Allen, Elders, Bridgetown, for $1126 when the 17 steers sold for 312c/kg.
Daniel Delaney, Delaney Livestock Services (DLS), Busselton, gave a lift late in the steers section when bidding to 308c/kg for nine Droughtmaster steers of 363kg to return $1119 for vendors C & J Gartrell, Elgin.
The top of 352c/kg was paid by Elders, Boyanup, for eight SimAngus steers from Toevlucht Farming weighing 301kg and selling for $1060.
Trucked from the Geraldton area, cattle from FB Smith & Sons topped at $1084, paid by Weldon Beef for 12 Angus steers weighing 334kg.
The heifer section took a few pens to build up steam with the first pen of three Angus heifers from CA Williams in prime condition, making $828 when the 545kg heifers went to Elders Boyanup at 152c/kg.
Mr Jones went up a gear or two, buying numerous pens of heifers, starting with eight weighing 461kg from CA Williams that sold for $739 at 160c/kg.
A pen of four Angus from E Dewar sold for $835 when DLS bid to 200c/kg for the 417kg heifers with this buyer then snapping up the next pen of seven Murray Grey heifers for $859 and 202c/kg, with these also sold by E Dewar.
The top of $936 was paid by Brad McDonnell, Elders, Manjimup, for 13 Angus heifers of 358kg sold by RW Bevan, Manjimup, at the double top price of 262c/kg.
Heifers from Norsca Holdings saw seven make $820 when Alex Tunstill, Elders, Bunbury, bid to 210c/kg, with LSS taking the next pen of 10 for $970.
Mr McDonnell bought three Murray Grey heifers weighing 398kg from Hilltop Greys at 220c/kg to spend $876.
Alex Roberts, Elders, Boyanup, bid to $775 for 12 Red Angus weighing 395kg and $762 for seven Hereford cross, with both pens sold account PJ & CA Foster.
Five pens of Angus heifers from FB Smith & Sons all went to LSS with the top pen of 14 heifers weighing 340kg making $850.
Elders Donnybrook representative and auctioneer Pearce Watling said it was a well-presented yarding of beef cattle.
"Heavyweight steers sold to expectations, while feeder steers were firm if not slightly stronger than our sale last month," Mr Watling said.
"Feeder heifers were firm on our sale last month, while lightweight heifers presented a good buying opportunity."
