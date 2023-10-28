Farm Weekly
Home/News

Huge portfolio almost all sold

MW
By Mel Williams
October 28 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Southern Agri Fiduciary bought up 39,722 hectares across the north-eastern Wheatbelt of WA and has reaped more than $30 million selling this farmland in the past 12 months.
Southern Agri Fiduciary bought up 39,722 hectares across the north-eastern Wheatbelt of WA and has reaped more than $30 million selling this farmland in the past 12 months.

In the past year, Southern Agri Fiduciary has sold 12 of 13 farms totalling 39,722 hectares across the north-eastern Wheatbelt through agent Acumentis Property Advisers for more than $30 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.