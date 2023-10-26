Farm Weekly
Anderson Poll Merino hits $9200 high

By Jodie Rintoul
October 26 2023 - 6:00pm
With the $5400 second top-priced (left) and $9200 top-priced rams at last weeks Anderson on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Kojonup that both sold to a New South Wales buyer operating on AuctionsPlus were Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby (left), Nutrien Livestock, Kojonup agent Troy Hornby, Nutrien Livestock trainee Lachy OShea and Anderson stud principal Lynley Anderson.
A passion for breeding robust, resilient and highly productive sheep at a low cost paid dividends for the Anderson Poll Merino stud at its annual on-property ram sale at Kojonup last week, where buyers pushed prices to a high of $9200 and rams sold to five States.

