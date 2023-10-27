Farm Weekly
Deutz-Fahr tops Bindoon sale at $67,000

October 27 2023 - 11:00am
Vendors of the Minston Park, Bindoon, clearing sale, Kay (left) and Ave McDonald, with Westcoast Wool & Livestock Gingin agent and sale auctioneer Jeremy Green, in front of the top-priced lot at last weeks sale, a 2017 Deutz-Fahr tractor fitted with lift forks and bucket, which sold for $67,000 to GW & NL Thomas, Gingin.
Westcoast Wool & Livestock held a clearing sale at Minston Park, Bindoon, last Thursday on behalf of vendors DK & AA McDonald, with the large crowd ensuring the sale of well maintained plant and machinery delivered prices that satisfied both the sellers and buyers.

