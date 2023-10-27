Westcoast Wool & Livestock held a clearing sale at Minston Park, Bindoon, last Thursday on behalf of vendors DK & AA McDonald, with the large crowd ensuring the sale of well maintained plant and machinery delivered prices that satisfied both the sellers and buyers.
Seventy five buyers registered at the sale, with Westcoast Wool & Livestock's Gingin agent Jeremy Green in charge of auctioneering duties.
Gingin locals GW & NL Thomas provided the top-priced bid of the day at $67,000 for a 2017 Deutz-Fahr M620, 155 horse-power tractor with 1800 hours on the clock and fitted with 4320 Agro-lift forks and bucket.
For Steiger enthusiasts, a 1983 Panther CM360 model, 306hp tractor made $22,000 and is headed to Corrigin, purchased by Wando Farm.
A Pederick rock roller found plenty of buyer support, selling for $20,000 to Wannamal Farm, Wannamal.
At $17,500, a 2017, 40hp Mahindra tractor showing 1000 hours and fitted with forks and a bucket, appeared to be good value and stayed local, bought by Fred Pascoe, Bindoon.
Other notable sales included an electric TPW woolpress with scales which realised $13,000 and seems destined to be doing plenty more work in the future, purchased by Calingiri Shearing Contractors.
Always popular at clearing sales, a Polaris side-by-side vehicle made an even $9000, with the final bid going to Great Northern Cattle Co, Gingin, which also offered a new home to Sam the Border Collie farm dog, who seemed happy to be staying with his favourite vehicle.
A 1976 model Leyland truck, farm licensed until January 2024, sold at $8000 to Talgarth Enterprises, Bindoon.
Some of the smaller lots sold included a 3-point linkage off-set slasher, six foot wide, selling for $3000 to RC & DA Craven, Gingin; a Pederick rock chain sold for $1400 to Kamarah Pty Ltd, Wannamal; an unlicensed but still working, 2000 model Holden Rodeo ute found a new home at Gingin Logistics for $1400 and what was described as "an old, but honest" and still working David Brown tractor could have been the buy of the day at $1500, finding a new home at Northam.
Vendor Kay McDonald said he bought the tractor brand new in Victoria in 1966, built a rake for it and brought it to WA in 1969.
"I used it to clear thousands of acres of rocks, have never had to touch its motor, and it's still running like a bird," Mr McDonald said.
Mr Green said the sale had an almost total clearance with the majority of lots selling to price expectations and thanked vendors Kay and Ave McDonald for entrusting the sale to Westcoast Wool & Livestock, wishing them all the best in their well-earned retirement.
