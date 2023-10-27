The Merinotech (WA) team, along with neXtgen Agri and Nutrien Livestock, presented an even sale team of 60 extensively measured Poll Merino rams which are among the highest ranking in Australia for Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) across a number of traits on the Sheep Genetics Australia (SGA) database including fat and eye muscle depth, worm resistance, ewe rearing ability and weaning rate, weaning weight and staple strength.