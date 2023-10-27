Farm Weekly
First Merinotech sale peaks at $3600 at Kojonup

By Kane Chatfield
October 27 2023 - 6:00pm
With the $3600 top-priced ram at the inaugural Merinotech (WA) annual on-property Poll Merino ram sale and open day at Kojonup last week were Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Kojonup agent Troy Hornby (left), Merinotech (WA) stud manager Ian Robertson and Merinotech (WA) chairman Bill Webb, Kojonup, Nutrien Livestock, Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby and neXtgen Agri representatives Mark Ferguson, Christchurch, New Zealand and Amy Lockwood, Broomehill. The ram was purchased by Mr Crosby on behalf of M & D Todd Lagoon Partnership, Mooralla, Victoria.
Local and interstate interest pushed values to $3600 at the inaugural Merinotech (WA) annual on-property Poll Merino ram sale and open day at Kojonup last week.

