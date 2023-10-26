Farm Weekly
Home/News

WAFarmers president John Hassell is the NFF's new vice president

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated October 26 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WAFarmers president John Hassell (left) with Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook outside of WA's Parliament House. Mr Hassell has been appointed as the National Farmers' Federation vice president.
WAFarmers president John Hassell (left) with Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook outside of WA's Parliament House. Mr Hassell has been appointed as the National Farmers' Federation vice president.

A "bit more mongrel" is the type of spirit National Farmers' Federation's (NFF) newest vice president, John Hassell hopes to inject into the organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.