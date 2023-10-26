Farm Weekly
Home/News

Neil Jackson, Kojonup and Steve McGuire, Kojonup seek AWI board roles

By Perri Polson
October 27 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA candidates seek AWI election
WA candidates seek AWI election

With the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) board biennial election only weeks away, two WA candidates are in the running to join AWI's board of directors, and for the opportunity to share their vision and local knowledge at a national level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.