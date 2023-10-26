Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

CropLife's Justin Crosby says APVMA must remain independent.

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
October 26 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CropLife Australia's director of government and strategic relations Justin Crosby.
CropLife Australia's director of government and strategic relations Justin Crosby.

CropLife Australia has added in its two cents worth to allegations made against the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicine Authority (APVMA), declaring that it is of the utmost importance that the nation's chemical regulator remain as an independent body.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.