Farm Weekly
Home/News

Babanginy Australian White makes $2700 at Kojonup Showgrounds

By Kyah Peeti
October 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $2700 top price Australian White ram at this years Babanginy sale was Babanginys Rhys Muir (left), buyer Wayne Littleton, AM Littleton & Son, Quindanning, and Nutrien Kojonup branch manager Stuart Richardson.
With the $2700 top price Australian White ram at this years Babanginy sale was Babanginys Rhys Muir (left), buyer Wayne Littleton, AM Littleton & Son, Quindanning, and Nutrien Kojonup branch manager Stuart Richardson.

Celebrating its second year of selling top quality Australian White rams in sale form was the Norris and Muir families Babanginy/Bridgetown Whites stud, which achieved a positive result at the Kojonup Showgrounds early last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.