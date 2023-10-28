Local and interstate buying support at the Kaya Dorper and White Dorper Production Sale at Narrogin recently pushed prices to a high of $4700 for a Dorper ram and $2650 for a Dorper ewe.
Right through the quality yarding of rams and ewes, buyers in both the shed and those operating on AuctionsPlus were solid in their bidding as they chased the animals which best suited their requirements, ensuring solid prices and a good clearance was achieved.
As a result of the solid local and Eastern States' enquiry, the Veitch family, Kaya stud, along with Prieska Dorper stud, Mt Barker and the Sundridge White Dorper stud, Spencers Brook, which sold by invitation, achieved an 85 per cent clearance over the 177 rams and ewes offered.
The AuctionsPlus platform played a major role in the sale conducted by Nutrien Livestock in conjunction with Elders, with the catalogue receiving 1754 views and 14 online bidders being active.
All up there were 415 online bids placed across 92 lots, resulting in 37 being purchased online by 12 buyers based in WA, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.
In the ram offering, 86 rams sold from the 108 offered for an average of $1605, which was back $1480 on last year, while the ewe side of the catalogue saw 64 ewes sold from 69 offered at an average of $795, which was back $780 on the 2022 sale.
In comparison, in the sale last year 106 rams were offered and sold to a top of $12,300 and an average of $3085 while 81 from 81 ewes sold to a high of $2600 and an average of $1575.
Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis said it was a quality line-up of Dorper and White Dorper rams and ewes across the shed which received support from right across the country.
"The Kaya team presented, with very good Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) and there was sheep to satisfy all breeders objectives offered in the line-up," Mr Addis said.
"As usual the sale attracted great support from Eastern States buyers both in the shed and on AuctionsPlus due to Kaya's reputation across Australia and this helped with both the clearance and prices.
"The support the stud receives from not only local buyers but also the Eastern States is a credit to the Veitch family and their breeding program."
Dorper rams
The Dorper rams opened the sale and there was good demand for these with 53 of the 56 rams offered selling under the hammer for an average of $1732 (back $1292 on last year) and the sale's top price of $4700 paid for a ram from the Prieska stud.
Achieving the $4700 top price was the first ram offered by the Prieska stud when it sold to Andrea van Niekerk, Dell Dorpers, Moama, NSW, who was operating on AuctionsPlus.
The 101 kilogram was an August 2022-drop, type 5 son of Kaya Stephans 180129.
Ms van Niekerk said the ram had a very strong topline and was correct on its feet and legs.
"It also had good body fat coverage which should fit in with our flock," Ms van Niekerk said.
"We were also chasing him as he will be an outcross to our flock."
All up Prieska sold five rams from six offered at an average of $1860.
The next best price in the Prieska offering was $1400 payed by RG Major & Co, Williams, for a 93kg, type 5 ram sired by Prieska Gondwana 200243, while Fanjun Investments Pty Ltd, Gingin, purchased two Prieska sires at $1200 and $1000.
When it came to the offering of Dorper rams from the Kaya stud, it offered 50 and sold 48 to a top of $4300 and an average of $1719, which was back $1373 on last year.
The $4300 top-priced Kaya ram was purchased by Stockdale Farms, Merredin.
The long-bodied, well-muscled 99kg ram is a son of Kaya 210160.
When it comes to its ASBVs it ranks in the top 10pc for number of lambs weaned (NLW) with a figure of 16.0 while it is in the top 30pc for weaning weight (WWT) at 8.6, post weaning weight (PWWT) at 13.6, lean meat yield (LMY) at 2.5 and the maternal carcase production (MCP) index at 142.3.
Along with buying this ram Stockdale Farms purchased another two Kaya sires to finish with three at an average of $2800.
The second top price in the Kaya offering was $3400 paid by Allan and Jill Crozier, AK & JL Crozier, Ivanhoe, NSW, who were attending the sale for the first time, having previously purchased from the Kaya stud at its Peak Hill sale, NSW and at the National sale at Dubbo, NSW.
The Croziers, who run 10,000 Dorper and White Dorper ewes, went to $3400 for a ram sired by Kaya 200231 that weighed in at 100.5kg.
It ranks in the top 10pc for WWT and NLW as well as top 30pc for PWWT, dressing percentage (Dress) and the MCP index.
In addition to securing this ram the Croziers, who have been running Dorpers and White Dorpers since 2004, purchased another 11 Kaya Dorper sires to finish with a team of 12 at an average of $2042 to make the volume buyers in this section of the sale.
Also in their team at $3100 was a ram which ranked in the top 10pc for Dress and top 30pc for PWWT, post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) and the MCP index.
The Croziers were chasing rams with a good structure, plenty of meat and strong heads.
The next best price for a Kaya Dorper sire was $3300 and it was paid by Waitavalo Farms, Narembeen, which also outlaid $3200 for another sire.
Its $3300 purchase ranks in the top 30pc for WWT, PWWT, NLW and the MCP index, while its $3200 purchase is in the top 10pc for WWT and PWWT.
All up Waitavalo Farms, went home six Kaya Dorper rams at an average of $1983.
Other significant buyers of the Kaya Dorper rams included return buyers RJ & CM Beatty, Cadoux, which purchased eight rams to a top of $1400 twice and an average of $1138 while a South Australian buyer from Orroroo operating on AuctionsPlus averaged $1100 over a team of four.
White Dorper rams
Next up was the offering of 52 White Dorper rams from the Kaya and Sundridge studs, however the competition in this section wasn't as strong and as a result only 33 sold under the hammer to a top of $2700 for a Kaya ram and an average of $1400, which was back $1751 on last year.
In this section the Veitch family, Kaya stud, offered 32 rams and sold 28 at an average of $1468, which was back $2626 on its 2022 result.
The Kaya offering topped at $2700 for the first ram in its offering, catalogued in lot 57, when it sold to return buyer the Wilson family, G Wilson Family Trust, Cookernup.
The well-muscled, 108.5kg sire is by Kaya White 200545 and ranks in the top 10pc for post weaning fat (PFAT), intramuscular fat (IMF) and shear force (SF5), while it is in the top 30pc for birthweight and Dress.
Todd Wilson said the ram had good thickness and muscling as well as strong bone.
"We are aiming to breed a shedding sheep from our old Poll Dorset stud flock to reduce our workload," Mr Wilson said.
"We will use this ram over 60 first-cross White Dorper-Poll Dorset ewe hoggets which show the best shedding characteristics."
Also during the sale the Wilsons purchased a second Kaya White Dorper ram at $1000.
In addition to the first-cross hoggets the Wilsons will join another 200 Poll Dorset ewes to White Dorper rams.
The Yost family, Liberty Charolais, Toodyay, paid the next best price for a Kaya White Dorper sire when it went to $2200 for a ram that was by Kaya White 200675 and ranked in the top 30pc for PFAT, Dress, IMF and SF5.
Return buyer Stade Farming, Katanning, secured two White Dorpers from Kaya to a top of $2100 and average of $1550 having earlier purchased two Kaya Dorper rams at an average of $2000, while JR & RS Raffan, Hill River, purchased three Kaya White Dorper sires at an average of $1667 and to a high of $2100.
Having purchased previously from Kaya at National sale at Dubbo and from its Peak Hill sale, Ben and Nicole Crozier, BR & NE Crozier, Wilcannia, NSW, who run 5000 Dorper and White Dorper breeding ewes, were in the shed at Narrogin for the first time and they didn't go home empty handed.
They purchased four Kaya White Dorper sires to a top of $2000 and an average of $1475 to use over the White Dorper ewes in their flock.
Mr Crozier said they were looking for rams with strong heads, plenty of meat and good structures that were ready to work.
"We like the Kaya rams because they have good thickness, plenty of meat and excellent carcase traits," Mr Crozier said.
"They are also more true to the original Dorper type which we like."
Other good supporters of the Kaya rams were Jay Robertson, CJ & EJ Robertson & Son, Kulin, who purchased four at an average of $1600 while a buyer from Narembeen buying through AuctionsPlus purchased four at an average of $1100, along with two Sundridge sires both at $1000.
The top price in the Sundridge offering was $1100 and it was paid by R & TH Hinchcliffe, Wamenusking, who also purchased another Sundridge sire at $1000.
All up Sundridge offered 20 rams in the run and sold five at an average of $1020.
Dorper ewes
The offering of 39 Dorper stud ewes, which were all presented by the Kaya stud, all sold, to four different buyers for an average of $892, back $848 on last year.
In comparison last year Kaya offered and sold 42 Dorper ewes at an average of $1740.
The top price in the offering was $2650 paid by a buyer on AuctionsPlus based at Goodooga, NSW.
The late July 2022-drop, type 5 ewe, is by Kaya 200768 and ranks in the top 10pc for Dress and top 30pc for WWT, PWWT, PEMD, LMY and the MCP index.
This buyers also purchased another eight ewes including one at $2000 that ranks in the top 10pc for WWT, PWWT and Dress to finish with a team of nine at an average of $1194.
After buying White Dorper rams Ben and Nicole Crozier were the volume buyers in the Dorper ewe offering, securing 19 ewes to a top of $1650 and an average of $842.
They bid to $1650 for a type 5 ewe that is in the top 10pc for NLW and the MCP index.
The other two buyers to operate in the run were an Christie Family Trust, Narrikup, which averaged $740 over a team of five that topped at $900 while a buyer from Swan Hill, Victoria, operating on AuctionsPlus purchased six to a top of $850 and an average of $725.
White Dorper ewes
The White Dorper ewes rounded out the sale and in this section the Kaya and Sundridge studs offered 30 ewes and sold 25 under the hammer at an average of $644, which was back $753 on the 2022 sale.
The Kaya offering comprised 20 ewes and of these 19 sold to a top of $1200 and for an average of $684 (back $851).
The $1200 top-priced ewe was purchased by Allan and Jill Crozier, who had earlier purchased Dorper rams.
They bid $1200 for a type 5, August 2022-drop ewe by Kaya White 200545 that ranks in the top 10pc for Dress and SF5 and top 30pc for PEMD and the MCP index.
The Croziers also purchased the highest priced ewes sold in the run which included two at $1100 and one at $1000.
By the end of the run the Croziers had picked up five ewes at an average of $1060.
The Yost family matched the Croziers in terms of numbers, purchasing five ewes all at $600 from Kaya, while a Victorian based AuctionsPlus buyer purchased four Kaya ewes all at $500.
The Sundridge stud offered 10 ewes in the run and sold six to a top of $600 and an average of $517.
Sundridge's $600 top-priced ewe was purchased by EJ Penny, Yarloop, which also purchased another four Sundridge ewes to finish with a team of five at an average of $520.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.