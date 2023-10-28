Farm Weekly
Prieska stud tops Narrogin sale at $4700

By Jodie Rintoul
October 28 2023 - 11:00am
Prices hit a high of $4700 for this Dorper ram from the Prieska stud, Mt Barker, at the Kaya Dorper and White Dorper Production sale at Narrogin last week when it sold to a buyer from New South Wales operating on AuctionsPlus. With the ram were Prieska stud principal Marius Loots (left), Elders, Narrogin agent Paul Keppel and Nutrien Livestock, Narrogin agent Ashley Lock.
Local and interstate buying support at the Kaya Dorper and White Dorper Production Sale at Narrogin recently pushed prices to a high of $4700 for a Dorper ram and $2650 for a Dorper ewe.

