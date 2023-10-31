Farm Weekly
Harvest pressure impacting grain prices

By Nathan Cattle
October 31 2023 - 6:00pm
How Australian growers sell their grain is likely to be the biggest factor to impact grain prices in the next month.
Harvest pressure on grain prices appears to be occurring again.

