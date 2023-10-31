Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

APVMA must remain independent: Justin Crosby

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
November 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CropLife Australias director of government and strategic relations Justin Crosby is adamant the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicine Authority remains an independent body.
CropLife Australias director of government and strategic relations Justin Crosby is adamant the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicine Authority remains an independent body.

CropLife Australia has responded to allegations made against the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicine Authority (APVMA), declaring it is of the utmost importance that the nation's chemical regulator remains an independent body.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.