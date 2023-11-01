For 100 years, the Wannamal Tennis Club has been the home to stories of championship, family, friendship and even romance.
Over the weekend, members past, present and future gathered at the historic club to commemorate the centennial anniversary.
While many have moved away from the area, about 130 people attended the event, caravans in tow.
The club has been the heart of the community since 1923, now with 20-30 active members, reliably filling up all four courts each Thursday night.
Former club president Graham Taylor said the club was most popular during the 1950s-60s, after the war.
The event featured live music, children's face painting, a bar and a casual tennis match, which was a chance for everyone to show off their technique and agility.
It was a great family event, with the youngest of five generations of players walking around with racquet in hand.
One of the clubs longest serving members, Ross Smith, aged 89, proved he could still make moves on the court and shared his wealth of knowledge during formal speeches.
Another long-serving member was Sheila Cocking, aged 89, and Ian Graham, who gave speeches on their favourite club memories and how it had changed over the decades.
The social setting of the club made it the perfect place to find love.
Mr Taylor said the Wannamal tennis club happened to be a first date location for one couple, who went on to be married for almost 70 years.
Over the years, the Wannamal tennis club maintained an A-grade position, winning countless district pennants.
Club secretary Julie Taylor said another endearing piece of history she had learned was that tennis players used to travel to competitions in Gingin on the back of a truck, using bags of wheat to sit on.
The event was sponsored by Elder's Muchea, CSBP, Boekeman Machinery, the Shire of Chittering, Bendigo Bank Bindoon, XL2 and Tennis WA.
