Farm Weekly
Home/News

The Nationals WA's Merome Beard moves to Liberals WA.

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated November 1 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nationals WA MP for North West Central has resigned from the party and defected to the Liberals.
The Nationals WA MP for North West Central has resigned from the party and defected to the Liberals.

Having only been in the role for about a year and in what is a huge blow for The Nationals WA, MP for North West Central Merome Beard has resigned from the party, defecting to the Liberals WA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.