Farm Weekly
Home/News

WAMMCO records second most profitable season in history

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
November 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WAMMCO chairman Craig Heggaton (left), with Lampro general manager Tom Bull and WAMMCO chief executive officer Coll MacRury.
WAMMCO chairman Craig Heggaton (left), with Lampro general manager Tom Bull and WAMMCO chief executive officer Coll MacRury.

There's no denying the 2022-23 financial year has been challenging for WA's sheep industry on many fronts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.