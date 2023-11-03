Farm Weekly
MLA and ASHEEP project trials early weaning in cattle

By Brooke Littlewood
November 3 2023 - 2:00pm
A new producer demonstration site (PDS) project, run in conjunction with Esperance grower group ASHEEP, Swans Veterinary Services and Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), is looking into the benefits of weaning two months earlier than typical for the district.
It is fair to say, a livestock producer's income is intimately tied to the value of what it produces.

