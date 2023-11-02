Farm Weekly
Limousins celebrate 50 years at Brunswick

By Rob Francis
November 2 2023 - 8:30pm
Bandeeka Tiger Moth from the Bandeeka Simmental stud, Boyanup, was sashed the junior champion interbreed bull. The bull which was led by Fletcher Wetherell, Boyanup, was also sashed the grand and junior champion Simmental bull.
The stud classes in the beef cattle section at the Brunswick Show last weekend attracted good numbers.

