The stud classes in the beef cattle section at the Brunswick Show last weekend attracted good numbers.
The numbers were boosted by the Limousin breed, with the breed having a feature showing at Brunswick to celebrate its 50 years in Australia.
To commemorate the 50 years, the breed has held a feature breed showing in all States of Australia this year.
Judge Peter Collins, Merridale Angus stud, Lockington, Victoria, was full of praise for the Limousin's feature showing in Western Australia.
He watched all the Limousin classes at the Melbourne Royal Show and judged the feature show in Tasmania 10 days prior to Brunswick and the standard paraded before him at Brunswick was right up with the best of them at the other shows.
Mr Collins was particularly high in praise for the junior and grand champion Limousin female and supreme Limousin exhibit, Morrisvale Tennesee Flame, from the Morris family's Morrisvale stud, Narrikup.
He said the heifer had powerful neck extension, power appeal and was easy doing.
"Her udder formation and mobility are also impressive," Mr Collins said.
Two outstanding senior females competed for the senior champion ribbon in the Limousin ring and Mr Collins finally chose Aldgate Millie Control, from Pat Terpstra's Aldgate stud, Waroona, as his champion.
He described Millie Control as outstanding.
"At seven years old she has sound feet, an exceptional udder with lovely teat placement and a cracking calf at foot," Mr Collins said.
The ribbons continued to flow for Aldgate Millie Control when it was later sashed the senior champion interbreed female.
The unlucky reserve senior champion Limousin female in a line ball decision was Morrisvale Panderosa Flame, exhibited by the Morrisvale stud.
The Morrisvale stud took home the grand champion bull ribbon with Morrisvale Flemington Park Secret Power, which had been sashed the senior champion Limousin bull with muscle and mobility a feature.
Morrisvale Flemington Park Secret Power went on to be sashed the senior champion interbreed bull.
The champion junior Limousin bull was exhibited by the Aldgate stud.
Morrisvale and Aldgate rounded out their successful showings finishing first and second respectively in the Harvey Beef sponsored Beef Classic class for three beef animals, any age (male or female).
In the Murray Grey judging, the Mt Barker Community College's Barker High stud presented quality Murray Grey entries.
Barker High Trouble was sashed the grand and junior champion Murray Grey female due to its outstanding temperament along with its length and femininity, according to judge Chris Taylor, JHW Paterson & Son, Bulart, Victoria.
The senior champion Murray Grey female was Barker High Rebel.
Like in the Murray Grey breed, the Angus breed also had just females judged.
The grand champion and junior champion Angus female was Little Meadows Champagne T23 from the Golding family's Little Meadows stud, Dardanup.
Mr Taylor said Champagne T23 was strong through the shoulders and full of red meat.
"She would be an asset to any herd," he said.
The reserve junior champion female ribbon went to Little Meadows Champagne T54, which Mr Taylor described as being soft enough, wide enough and a functional female.
Little Meadows Champagne S210 with a 10-day-old calf at foot was sashed the senior champion Angus female.
In the Red Angus breed the Red Rock stud, Ludlow, dominated the judging.
Red Rock Thor was sashed junior champion bull for its length and red meat volume.
In the female classes Redrock Tinsel was sashed the junior champion female and Red Rock Sapphire was awarded the senior champion female ribbon.
When the two champion females were pitted against each other for the grand champion ribbon it was Sapphire that prevailed.
"She is a cow with volume, capacity and depth - along with great milk and udder," Mr Taylor said.
In the Simmental classes, the grand and junior champion bull was Bandeeka Tiger Moth from Tony and Loreen Kitchen's Bandeeka stud, Boyanup.
Tiger Moth went on to be sashed the junior champion interbreed bull.
The senior champion interbreed bull was Jim Jam Supreme from the Larke family's Jim Jam stud, Ravenswood.
In the female section it was Bandeeka Blacks Spangles from the Kane and Sarsha Wetherell's Bandeeka Blacks stud, Boyanup, which was sashed the grand champion Simmental female having earlier been sashed the senior champion Simmental female.
The junior champion Simmental female was Bandeeka Topaz from the Kitchen's Bandeeka stud.
In the Charolais breed, the grand champion ribbon went to the junior champion female Elgin Park Topaz T16E exhibited by the Quilty family's Elgin Park stud, Elgin, which Mr Taylor said had good structural correctness and softness.
Topaz went onto be sashed the junior interbreed female.
Elgin Park also exhibited the senior champion female when Elgin Park Lorenza R2E with a four-month-old bull calf at foot claimed the champion ribbon.
The junior champion Charolais bull was the 19mo Bardoo Trailblazer from the Bell family's Bardoo stud, Capel.
Mr Taylor said Trailblazer was a free-moving bull with a strong spine and good testicles.
The Billabong stud, Oldbury, was the only exhibitor in the Dexter section and it was a junior which claimed the grand champion bull ribbon while in the females it was senior female from the stud which was sashed the grand champion female.
