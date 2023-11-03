Bunge celebrates 100 years in Australia

Bunge recently celebrated 100 years with more than 100 local partners at Lake Towerrinning, Moodiarrup.
In 1923, Bunge (Australia) Pty Ltd was established in Melbourne, Victoria, concentrating in grain trading.
It was the beginning of Bunge's exciting trajectory in the Australian market and the world's barley and wheat export markets.
Bunge now delivers essential grains and oilseeds from WA to Asia, Africa, South America, and Europe.
The company operates a port terminal in Bunbury, two storage facilities in Arthur River and Kukerin, and a head office in Melbourne.
In recent years the company has been growing its volumes steadily and reported record export volumes in 2022.
It is developing projects to expand storage capacity and recently built a new silo in Bunbury.
"We are proud to celebrate 100 years in Australia and are grateful to all the growers and business partners we work with to build a reliable, sustainable and transparent supply chain," said Stephen Bennett, Bunge's country lead in Australia.
"We are honoured to have served wheat, barley, canola and oat customers all over the world, pioneering solutions for growers to get their grain and oilseeds to the international market in and efficient and cost-effective way to maximise value creation for the rural communities we operate."
Bunge's global network and strong footprint worldwide offers local growers in WA easy access to global markets - and we are always on the lookout to unlock new opportunities for their products.
"Bunge said it would continue to focus on growing and developing its business in Australia with a strong commitment to sustainability - aiming to leave a positive mark on the communities where it operates.
As part of the anniversary celebrations employees are participating in volunteering activities to support local groups focused on addressing hunger and food access.
The team will be cooking a barbecue for the elderly at the Wagin Homecare, picking fruit at the Thommo's Community Garden in Bunbury and Greycliffe Farm, Burekup, in collaboration with Milligan, Bunbury and joining OzHarvest in Cooking for a Cause in Melbourne.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.