Blackwood SheepMaster sale tops $5600

By Kane Chatfield
November 3 2023 - 3:00pm
With the $5600 top-priced ram at the inaugural Blackwood SheepMaster annual on-property ram sale at Kulikup last Friday were Rachel (left) and Heidi Corker, Blackwood stud, Elders Kojonup agent Jamie Hart and Blackwood stud principals Ginette and Phil Corker. The ram was purchased on AuctionsPlus by a stud buyer from Cobar, New South Wales.
The Corker family celebrated a successful result at its inaugural Blackwood SheepMaster annual on-property ram sale at Kulikup last Friday.

