Producers inspired by MLA workshop

By Kyah Peeti
November 3 2023 - 8:30pm
Gandy Angus had cattle on display providing an interactive and practical approach to selecting bulls objectively and using Estimated Breeding Values based on learnings from the MLA BredWell FedWell workshop.
Gandy Angus stud owners Kim and Lex Gandy recently hosted producers at a well-attended Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) BredWell FedWell workshop at their Manjimup property on October 17.

