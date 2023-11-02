Farm Weekly
DFES warn South West, Perth Metro residents of severe winds

Perri Polson
November 2 2023 - 4:44pm
DFES and the Bureau of Meteorology have issued a wind storm warning. Picture from files.
Severe damaging winds are expected to be felt across the South West and Perth Metropolitan regions tonight, in an area which spans from Gingin to Harvey.

