Severe damaging winds are expected to be felt across the South West and Perth Metropolitan regions tonight, in an area which spans from Gingin to Harvey.
Dwellingup, Ellenbrook, Kalamunda and Midland are all particularly at risk.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services are advising residents within these areas to prepare for the weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) have reported that the weather event is unusual for this time of year and may cause damage to homes and property.
Easterly wind gusts of about 90km/h are expected to strengthen from 11pm and continue through until 9am on Friday morning.
Advice from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services:
