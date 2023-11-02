Store or weigh down loose objects around your home like outdoor furniture that could be picked up and thrown by strong winds, causing damage or injury.

Ensure your emergency kit is complete including a battery operated radio, torch, spare batteries and first aid kit.

Ensure pets and animals are in a safe area.

Move vehicles undercover

Campers should find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams.

If outside find safe shelter away from trees, power lines, storm water drains and streams.



Close your curtains and blinds, and stay inside away from windows.



Unplug electrical appliances and do not use land line telephones if there is lightning.



If boating, swimming or surfing leave the water.



Be alert and watch for hazards on the road such as fallen power lines and loose debris.



Keep away from flooded drains, rivers, streams and waterways.



Be careful of fallen trees, damaged buildings and debris.



Be careful of fallen power lines. They are dangerous and should always be treated as live.



Assess your home, car and property for damage.



If damage has occurred take photos and contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.

