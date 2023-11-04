Farm Weekly
Home/News

Kulin ewes make $63 in online sale

November 4 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top price for the offering was $63 for this line of 1.5yo Lewsidale blood ewes offered by LC & CJ Tyson, Kulin.
The top price for the offering was $63 for this line of 1.5yo Lewsidale blood ewes offered by LC & CJ Tyson, Kulin.

The AWN team this year, instead of holding its annual Wickepin sheep sale in the saleyards, opted to offer the ewes purely on the AuctionsPlus platform last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.