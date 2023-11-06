Farm Weekly
Home/News

Bureau of Meteorology confirms October was a dry month

By Perri Polson
Updated November 6 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 8:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No surprises, its been warm and dry
No surprises, its been warm and dry

IT was an exceptionally dry October, with November looking to deliver a hot and dry finish to spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.