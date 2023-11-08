Visitors turned out in numbers to the Farmer On Your Plate event held in Fremantle over the weekend to get a taste of the finest, locally produced food and beverages.
The event was hosted by Farming Champions and featured products from 40 exhibitors, as well as cooking demonstrations, flower arranging, live music, farm animals and pony rides.
The family event gave all the chance to sample a variety of goods and learn about their provenance.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis expressed pride in the State's array of producers.
The event was also attended by farmers and former farmers now living in Perth, as well as local residents interested in buying direct from the producer.
Many visitors on the day had experience in agriculture either through work or family connections, but many admitted they didn't have a lot of understanding about farming.
Visitors said they shopped at a combination of both farmers markets as well as conventional supermarkets.
They said they were interested to know more about the processes behind their food and were happy to pay more for food with sustainability and animal welfare in mind, but only a "reasonable" amount extra, one visitor said.
The annual event is an opportunity for producers to come together and share their knowledge with those living around the Perth Metro area.
Farming Champions aims to educate others on and advocate for farming families within WA.
