Farm Weekly
Home/News

Lettuce and high speed works for Jase

MW
By Mel Williams
November 9 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jase Dobra checking lettuce on the family farm, which was one of the first in WA to go into pre-packaged salads.
Jase Dobra checking lettuce on the family farm, which was one of the first in WA to go into pre-packaged salads.

When Jase Dobra is not hard at work at Western Australia's largest supplier of packaged salads - the Loose Leaf Lettuce Company - you will most likely find him on the racetrack in his superstreet drag car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.