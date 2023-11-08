Waroona crowned nation's top town

Farm Weekly
Waroona named top town in the Regional Movers Index

Belinda Morrissy
Belinda Morrissy
November 9 2023 - 10:00am
The Shire of Waroona, 108 kilometres south of Perth, has been recognised nationally as 'the' place to live for those seeking a regional move, as reported in the recently released Regional Movers Index (RMI).

