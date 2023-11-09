Farm Weekly
WA road maintenance returns inhouse

November 9 2023 - 11:00am
Returning road maintenance to Main Roads will deliver better outcomes for workers, better outcomes for regional economies and better outcomes for our road network

Road maintenance in the Pilbara will be bolstered by a new depot in Onslow and 31 new positions within Main Roads Western Australia.

