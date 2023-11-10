Farm Weekly
Beef steers make $1128 at Boyanup weaner sale

By Kane Chatfield
November 10 2023 - 11:00am
Elders Boyanup representative Alex Roberts (left) and buyer Jamie Davies, Kalgrains, Wannamal, looked over the draft of 73 Angus steer weaners offered by TH & L Gibbs & Sons, Dardanup, which sold to the sales 304c/kg top price.
The 2023/24 season's stand-alone weekly weaner sale program kicked off last Wednesday at the Boyanup Saleyards.

