Ms Colum's Angus cattle featured again in the top prices, with the opening pen of 12 Angus heifers averaging 340kg knocked down for the section's 182c/kg equal top liveweight price to Nutrien Livestock Margaret River/Busselton agent Jock Embry for a local grazier to cost $619 - as did the Fox Slater family with seven Simmental heifers weighing 349kg going to Mr Davies for 182c/kg and $634.