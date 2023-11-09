Wasp traps crucial for WA

To prevent the population of European wasps increasing in WA the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has launched its 2023-24 European wasp surveillance program.
Several thousand surveillance traps are being installed around Perth and regional ports and the community is being asked to be on alert for the pests as summer fast approaches.
DPIRD advise that European wasps look similar to yellow paper wasps, except have completely black antennae and shorter legs.
European wasp program manager Kris Armstrong said last year's program resulted in 21 nests being found and destroyed with the help of residents, local government and community groups, preventing the potential breeding of hundreds of thousands of wasps.
Considered one of the world's worst insect pests, the European wasp can affect agricultural industries and the environment.
"Last season we began regional trapping with about 20 traps deployed in Geraldton, Albany, Bunbury and in the Eucla area and we are looking at doubling that number this year," Mr Armstrong said.
"Help from the public in keeping watch for these pests is vital, and we ask existing adopt-a-trap participants to deploy their traps now".
A tell-tale sign of this species is seeing wasps scavenging on pet food, meat, fish or dead animals.
Report suspected European wasp sightings to: Pest and Disease Information Service (PaDIS) via email padis@dpird.wa.gov.au or by phoning 9368 3080.
