European wasps traps set across WA

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
Updated November 9 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 6:00pm
Wasp traps crucial for WA
Wasp traps crucial for WA

To prevent the population of European wasps increasing in WA the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has launched its 2023-24 European wasp surveillance program.

