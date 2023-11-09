Industry wants pause on eID rollout

July-October 2023: What does the new NLIS need? Extensive stakeholder engagement to identify must-have features.

July-December 2023: What will the new NLIS look like?NLIS users engage to ensure the new platform is easy to use.

December 2023-May 2024: Platform design begins. Software designers draw up plans for the nhew platform

June 2024-December 2025: Time to build. Regular showcases held to gather feedback during build

October 2024-June 2026: Staged transition. Data migrated to new NLIS and features progressivel rolled out.

January 2026-June 2026: Closing the old NLIS. Original NLIS decommissioned in tandem with new platform release.