The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), Curtin University, Murdoch University and plant breeding company Australian Grain Technologies (AGT) have joined forces for a new research project focusing on the future of narrow-leafed lupins.
The goal is to encourage better resistance by the next generation of the high protein legume, which is widely grown in WA, to key diseases.
The five-year initiative also has investment from the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC).
DPIRD research scientist Geoff Thomas said the research aimed to improve the disease resistance of narrow-leafed lupins, as well as deliver improved varieties for growers.
"The outcomes from this project will be shared with pre-breeders and breeders to reduce the impacts of the diseases phomopsis, cucumber mosaic virus, anthracnose and sclerotinia on the lupin industry," Mr Thomas said.
"Better disease resistance will reduce potential crop losses, improve grain quality and ultimately improve productivity and the economics of lupin production."
GRDC genetic technologies manager Camilla Hill emphasised that the project's goal was to significantly slash the impact of these diseases on the narrow-leafed lupin industry.
"Lupins are a vital component of WA's agricultural landscape and can thrive in poor soils where most other legumes struggle to grow," Ms Hill said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.