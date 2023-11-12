Farm Weekly
2024 Western Australian Crop Sowing Guide now available

Updated November 12 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:42am
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development officers Dr Kithsiri Jayasena, Joel Kidd and Jason Bradley. The latest information on plant and soilborne diseases and pests features in the 2024 Western Australian Crop Sowing Guide, now available from the department.
The 2024 Western Australian Crop Sowing Guide is now available, offering a detailed compendium to assist grain growers in planning next season's seeding program.

