The Australian Limousin Breeders Society WA region celebrated the introduction of Limousin cattle to Australia 50 years ago at a function in Bunbury last month.
Current members were joined by past members Thomas Gerner and Patricia and Paul Williams and members of the national Limousin board, who made their way from the Eastern States for the occasion.
Mr Gerner and Ms Williams were members of the board in the early days and had significant input into the establishment of the breed in Australia and the society itself.
Rodney Galati, twice winner of the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate competition and Beef 2021 carcase competitions and an enthusiastic commercial Limousin breeder, also joined the celebrations.
Along with celebrating the breed, dinner guests heard from Peter Milton, Dardanup, who with wife Judy, are well-known breeders of quality Charolais cattle and ambassadors for the Black Dog Ride charity.
This year the Miltons helped promote the Limousin's 50th anniversary in Australia by selecting and promoting a Limousin steer (Winston) and stud heifer (Clementine 20) through the Perth Royal Show and other events.
Winston was sold for a record $16,600 at the Perth Royal Show and Clementine will be auctioned later in the year, with all proceeds from both animals going to the Black Dog Ride.
Winston was donated by Barry and Cathy Burgess, Willendaise stud, Ferguson Valley and Clementine by Max and Heather Farley, Lonaker stud, Narrikup.
Mr Milton gave an informative speech about mental health, depression and the Black Dog Ride.
Australian Limousin Breeders' Society chairman Chris Meade spoke about the future direction of the breed and presented certificates and trophies to members recognising their years of involvement with the breed.
Also during the evening Ms Williams, a life member of the Limousin Society and member for the entire 50 years and her son Paul gave informative and at times entertaining talks on the early days and their experiences and challenges along the way, as well as mentioning other influential names, including the McKays, Wildings, Sadlers and Dempsters to mention others.
The Williams family and their White Lakes stud is synonymous with the Limousin breed with their genetics still featuring in the pedigrees of many herds across Australia.
It bred the first Australian purebred bull White Lakes Yuletide, the first purebred black Limousin White Lakes Black Opal and the first Limousin to be exported from Australia, White Lakes Gold Dust.
The Williams family kindly donated three straws of semen of White Lakes Rawhide, with proceeds from the sale going to the Black Dog Ride.
This was quickly and generously snapped up by Chris Meade for $3000.
It was a terrific evening with attending members delighted to catch up and share some stories and experiences as well as meet the board.
They also valued the opportunity of renewing old acquaintances with the Williams family and Mr Gerner.
