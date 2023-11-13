Farm Weekly
Monday, November 13, 2023
Australian Limousin Breeders Society WA celebrates 50 years

November 13 2023 - 11:00am
At last months dinner in Bunbury to celebrate 50 years since Limousin cattle arrived in Australia were former White Lakes studs Paul Williams (front left) and his mother Patricia, who was on the national board in the early years, Pat Terpstra, Aldgate stud, Waroona and Australian Limousin Breeders Society national board members Mike Donaghy (back left), Kelside West stud, Brunswick, Kevin Beal, Shannalea stud, Albany, Lyn Ralph, Tooronga stud, Larpent, Victoria, Phoebe Eckerman, Aruma stud, Korunye, South Australia and board chairman Chris Meade, Pelican Rise stud, Irrewarra, Victoria.
The Australian Limousin Breeders Society WA region celebrated the introduction of Limousin cattle to Australia 50 years ago at a function in Bunbury last month.

