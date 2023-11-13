One of Dandaragan's pioneering farming families is the inspiration behind the plans to construct the Dandaragan Heritage and Cultural Centre (DHCC).
The centre's creation is one step closer to fruition following a successful application by the DHCC committee for an inaugural Shire of Dandaragan economic development grant, securing $5000.
The funding will contribute to the creation of architectural and engineering drawings for the proposed building and development centre, the vision of the DHCC committee, which was formed in late 2021, following discussions with the family of the late Dandaragan farmer Peter Brown.
The Brown family has gifted Mr Brown's extensive private collection of tractors and early farm machinery to be publicly displayed in a purpose-built facility for the enjoyment of local Shire of Dandaragan residents and visitors.
The committee recently registered the DHCC project with CBH allowing farmers to make a donation towards the centre's design and construction during the 2023 harvest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.