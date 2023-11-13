Vineyards added to asset management

In WA, Warakirri owns 14,755 hectares of arable land comprising six properties between Lake Grace and Pingrup known as Carinup, 12,747ha of arable land on the property called Lobethal, about 100km east of Esperance and 24,326ha in the eastern Wheatbelt on the Mawarra property that is 30 kilometres east of Merredin and 300km from Perth.