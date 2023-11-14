Farm Weekly
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
UWA agricultural scientist named as a Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences

Belinda Morrissy
Belinda Morrissy
November 14 2023 - 8:00pm
King Saud University professor Salem S. Alghamdi (left) and professor Kadambot Siddique with faba bean crops during a visit to Saudi Arabia in 2011.
ON January 1, 2024, The University of Western Australia's (UWA) hackett professor Kadambot Siddique will join an exclusive group of esteemed scientists from around the globe as a Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS).

