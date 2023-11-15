Farm Weekly
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Home/Cropping

Grain growers sought for cropping method research

November 15 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Hanabeth Luke (left) and Dr Adam Canning (right) are looking for 60 growers to help with a GRDC research investment exploring current cropping methods, with a focus on regenerative agriculture.
Dr Hanabeth Luke (left) and Dr Adam Canning (right) are looking for 60 growers to help with a GRDC research investment exploring current cropping methods, with a focus on regenerative agriculture.

A NATIONAL hunt is on for at least 60 growers who use a range of farming practices to assist in a Grains Research and Development Corporation research investment exploring current cropping methods, with a focus on regenerative agriculture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.