eID infrastructure grants available

Grants are now available to help sheep and goat supply chain operators transition to a new national electronic identification (eID) system.
They will support eligible saleyards, abattoirs, registered feedlots, export depots and livestock agents to integrate eID technology and equipment into their businesses.
The grants can be used to purchase scanners, readers, wands, essential tools and materials, as well as undertake limited works to incorporate the eID technology.
A second round of funding will open in early 2024 to support additional downstream providers, including other feedlots, seasonal operators, agricultural colleges and community organisations.
The eID Infrastructure Grants Program is part of the Western Australian Government's $25.6 million commitment toward the adoption of a nationally agreed sheep and goat eID system.
The eID system will help us rapidly respond to an emergency animal disease or food safety incident as well as provide assurances to our important export markets.
In addition, the Tag Incentive Payment discount for producers has also been extended to 31 December 2024.
The Tag Incentive Payment scheme, which provides a 75 cent discount per eID tag, will be extended to black eID tags sold in 2024 to help producers adapt to the new eID requirements.
To date, more than 2.2 million sky blue eID tags for sheep and goats born in 2023 have been sold in WA, supported by a $1.8m commitment from the State government.
Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said the grants will help livestock operators implement the eID technology required and extends the Tag Incentive Payment scheme to assist producers to continue purchasing discounted year-of-birth eID tags.
"This will be particularly useful for producers sending stock to saleyards or processors, where the scanning of eID-tagged sheep and goats will commence from 1 July 2025," Ms Jarvis said.
