Thursday, November 16, 2023
WA Government announces eID grants to assist supply chain operators

Updated November 16 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:05am
eID infrastructure grants available
Grants are now available to help sheep and goat supply chain operators transition to a new national electronic identification (eID) system.

