Fresh face to the buying gallery this sale Stuart McCormack, Erindoon Farms, Pinjarra, was among the more influential buyers across the sale with an extensive account of steers and heifers and paid to $1037 in this section for 13 Angus steers weighing 376kg offered by JJ & SM Mildwaters, Abba River, bidding 276c/kg and paid $1006 at 282c/kg for 12 Angus steers averaging 357kg trucked in by Mt Ferguson Grazing Co, Dardanup.