Boyanup steers make $1181 in Elders/Nutrien sale

By Kane Chafield
November 16 2023 - 8:00pm
Vendors Steve Jelfs (left), Pinjarra and Johnny and Shelly Marsiske, HW Marsiske, Pinjarra, with Elders Donnybrook/Bridgetown representative Deane Allen. The Jelf and Marsiske familys sold Angus and Angus cross steers and heifers to 280c/kg at the Boyanup weaner sale.
Values didn't reflect quality in another soft market at the combined agents weaner sale at Boyanup last week.

