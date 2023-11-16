MP fired up over fire brigade facilities

Ahead of what is projected to be a high-risk bushfire season, MP for the Central Wheatbelt Mia Davies has taken aim at the government over rejected applications for a new facility for the Wundowie Bush Fire Brigade.
Speaking in parliament last Thursday, the former leader of The Nationals WA (pictured) said the Wundowie brigade's 16 dedicated volunteers had been left to operate from a makeshift base at the Shire of Northam depot after multiple applications by the Shire of Northam had been declined.
During question time, Ms Davies asked why the government had refused to acknowledge the rural brigade "as an important asset in fire management for the west ward of the Shire of Northam and support for neighbouring communities".
Answering on behalf of the State's Emergency Services Minister, MP for Collie-Preston Jodie Hanns said the committee responsible for considering requests deemed the Wundowie application to be "lower priority".
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services also did not support the application for the additional Wundowie brigade due to the Wundowie townsite and surrounds being serviced by volunteer fire and rescue services.
Including Wundowie, 10 bushfire brigades are registered within the Shire of Northam, with Ms Hann highlighting that most of Wundowie bushfire brigades were dual registered with other nearby brigades.
"I understand and appreciate that this will be a very difficult fire season," Ms Hanns said.
"On behalf of the Cook government, I want to thank all our volunteer and career fire services for helping keep our communities safe in the upcoming fire season."
