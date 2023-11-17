Mr Catto suggested simple tasks which could help include:

Talk to a mate - realise that you are not alone.

Keep an eye on others - drop into a neighbour and have a chat and a coffee.

Ask someone "are you OK?" while reminding yourself we do not carry the responsibility for other people's health and wellbeing - they do.

Be there for people who are going through a tough time or want to tell their story.

Slow the pace of life, join a group that fits in with your passions and interests and;