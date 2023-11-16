Farm Weekly
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Rita Saffioti "disappointed" by Federal Labor's decrease in regional infrastructure spend

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
November 16 2023 - 6:30pm
The State's Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said she was "disappointed" by the Federal government's cuts on funding for regional infrastructure with the state's and territories.
Despite the Federal government's announcement it will be decreasing the current funding arrangement with States and Territories for future regional infrastructure projects from an 80:20 to 50:50 split, the State's Transport Minister says the WA government remains committed to projects already in its investment pipeline.

