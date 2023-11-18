There are changes to the State's School Bus Service eligibility conditions ahead of the 2024 school year.
These eligibility changes were recommended in the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee's Bus Fair Report conducted in 2023 and followed extensive community consultation.
These changes broaden the eligibility of families able to receive transport assistance, giving families more flexibility and choice in planning for their children's schooling.
Key changes to the eligibility requirements include:
Further consideration is also being given to other recommendations emanating from the review.
The results of these considerations will be released over coming months.
On advice from the Department of Education, the rollout of the new eligibility allowing students to choose either their closest district or senior high school will be rolled out within 12 months time for a small number of select schools.
The 12-month deferral for these schools will provide the Department of Education time to assess the long-term impacts of the change on those particular schools.
The Department of Education will be communicating directly with those schools.
Parents with children who are starting school for the first time, changing schools, or changing their home address should complete the application online before Saturday, November 25.
All relevant information about the application process, and the changes to eligibility conditions, will be made available on the School Bus Services website.
WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said they received thousands of applications each year from parents of children who need to catch an orange school bus to and from school, and it's important we listen to these parents when it comes to how we can best meet their needs.
"Following extensive community consultation as part of the recent Student Transport Assistance Policy framework review, changes will be made to eligibility conditions in time for the 2024 school year," Ms Saffioti said.
"This will help give regional families more flexibility when considering schooling options for their children."
