Farm Weekly
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Home/News

WA Govt announces changes for regional school buses for 2024

November 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti.
WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti.

There are changes to the State's School Bus Service eligibility conditions ahead of the 2024 school year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.