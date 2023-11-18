A total of 1084 head of cattle were penned for Nutrien Livestock's store cattle sale at Boyanup last week, where well over half the yarding comprised of unweaned weaners.
The quality was exceptional with some outstanding cattle presented to a small gallery of buyers and seeing a further easing of values.
Considerable drafts were put together by several buyers, with Leno Vigolo, Nutrien Livestock, Central Midlands/Wheatbelt, a welcome addition among the volume buyers.
Semini Enterprises, AuctionsPlus, Graham Brown and Rodney Galati, Brunswiock, were also strong.
Local Nutrien Livestock agents helped the sale with Ben Cooper, Bridgetown, Jamie Abbs, Boyup Brook and Chris Waddingham, Capel, particularly supportive of the vendors.
A few graziers purchased and some of the heavier cattle were bought for processors.
Yearling beef steers topped at $1008 and 222c/kg while weaner beef steers reached $1082 and 262c/kg.
Yearling beef heifers made up to $768 and 180c/kg, while weaner heifers saw a top of $732 and 204c/kg, the same cents per kilogram price as the previous month's sale.
Beef cross steers and Friesian steers were in very small numbers, with these selling to $935 and $637 for 180c/kg and 130c/kg respectively.
Two pens of quality mated cows reached $1350, while a small line of cows and calves sold for $1150.
The top yearling beef steer price was early on when the seven Angus weighing 494kg from Johnston Consulting went to Galati Family Trust (GFT) at 204c/kg to cost $1008.
AuctionsPlus secured the first three pens offered, paying to $937 for another seven Johnston Consulting steers that made 180c/kg.
Harvey Beef took both pens from Charlie Maiolo, paying $909 and $906 at 180c/kg for the pens weighing 503kg and 489kg.
Kookabrook Livestock, Pinjarra, continued to support heavier cattle, paying $933 at 188c/kg for six Charolais weighing 496kg with these sold by D Della & Son.
Red Angus steers weighing 488kg from CG Udy joined those at $888 and 182c/kg.
Of the several pens bought by Semini Enterprises were four from CG Udy at $951, as well as $920 paid for nine South Devon offered account RJ & MLK Della-Sale, Mullalyup, that made to 208c/kg.
The top of 222c/kg was also paid by Semini Enterprises for ten steers weighing 435kg from the Udy account.
The draft of weaner calves from LE & EF Brookes, Yornup, were outstanding, with the first pen of eight weighing 443kg topping at $1082 when bought by Mr Cooper at 244c/kg.
Another four pens of these all cost Mr Cooper 240c/kg, destined for his Eastern lotfeeder client.
Several pens sold by Reenmore Grazing, Bridgetown, joined these with the top pen costing $916 at 240c/kg.
Mr Abbs was strong on the A Betti calves buying the first three pens to $839 when paying to 248c/kg.
Mr Abbs then continued on the run of calves from Auswell Farming Group, including the top of 262c/kg topping at $792.
Later in the sale Mr Abbs snapped up another four pens of lighter Angus calves from Auswell Farming to a top of 250c/kg and $629.
Yearling heifers topped at $768 when Mr Vigolo bid to 160c/kg for a single Charolais weighing 480kg from D Della & Son.
The top of 180c/kg was paid by Adam Becker Livestock for another single unit sold by Wingalup Grazing, Boyup Brook.
Selling pens of yearling Murray Grey heifers, Shorelands Pastoral, Wonnerup, saw 11 weighing 433kg go to Mr Abbs at 154c/kg to return $667.
The quality weaners from the Brookes continued with their heifers when their first pen of 10 weighing 402kg took the top price of $732 with Mr Waddingham bidding to 182c/kg for them.
Another two pens weighing 383kg and 345kg stayed with these when selling at 176c/kg and 178c/kg to return $675 and $614 respectively.
Mr Waddingham later paid the top of 204c/kg for 10 Charolais heifers sold by D Della & Son, with the 347kg females costing $707, with another pen of the Della & Son heifers costing Mr Waddingham $641 at 170c/kg.
Lightweight heifers of poddie size were extra hard work for auctioneers, most of that weight selling for less than 150c/kg.
The four pens of beef cross steers were all offered by R & V Benny, Dardanup, and all bought by Mr Abbs and all for one bid at 180c/kg.
The heaviest nine weighing 519kg made $935 with the other lines costing $913, $832 and $806 for the lightest steers weighing 446kg.
Just five lines of Friesian steers were offered also, topping at $637 when Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton paid 130c/kg for the 490kg steers from Highland Valley Cattle.
Mr Embry also paid $632 for another seven weighing 486kg and $589 for eight at 453kg.
AuctionsPlus bought the heaviest weighing 517kg at 120c/kg to return Highland Valley Cattle $621.
Two pens of mated Angus cows sold by TC & KS Cox, Elgin, topped at $1350 when knocked down to Mr Vigolo, while the next 14 stayed local when bought by RD & SR Crabb at $1300.
Four Murray Grey cows from MJ & GM Aldridge went to AuctionsPlus at $1000.
Just the one line of cows and calves were penned with the four Angus cows with Speckle Park calves also going to AuctionsPlus at $1150.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Manjimup representative Austin Gerhardy said they yarded 1084 cattle in the company's second November store cattle sale at Boyanup.
"The yarding was dominating by beef cattle of both sexes consisting of yearlings and new season calves," Mr Gerhardy said.
"Heavy yearling steers above 450kg were in plentiful supply and sold to 208c/kg and a good run of yearling beef heifers showing weight and condition sold to 182c/kg.
"Unweaned new season beef steers eased by 40-60c/kg and heifers softened by 10-20c/kg."
