Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Australian and WA Government package delivers new savings

Updated November 20 2023 - 10:55am, first published 10:12am
Power benefits for regional WA
Up to 2000 regional and remote households in Western Australia will benefit from cheaper, cleaner solar on the back of a Federal and State government $19.9 million package.

