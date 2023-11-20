Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

DPIRD calls on landholders to protect stubble over summer

November 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPIRD's Season 2023 webpages has information to help landholders to protect paddocks from the risk of soil erosion over summer and autumn.
DPIRD's Season 2023 webpages has information to help landholders to protect paddocks from the risk of soil erosion over summer and autumn.

Strategic paddock management over summer and autumn will be crucial to protect valuable topsoil and crops in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.