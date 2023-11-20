Farm Weekly
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
CBH Group has more than 6.9 million tonnes delivered

Updated November 20 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:34pm
Harvest deliveries reach halfway point
Wet weather slowed down harvest progress across all CBH zones last week as total receivals have reached 6.9 million tonnes.

