Harvest deliveries reach halfway point

Wet weather slowed down harvest progress across all CBH zones last week as total receivals have reached 6.9 million tonnes.
CBH Group chief operations manager Mick Daw said this represented about 51 per cent of total harvest estimates for the year.
"This year we forecasted the CBH network would receive 13.7mt across the State," Mr Daw said.
"With 6.9mt in the system to date, we're now at the halfway mark for harvest at CBH.
"Recent wet weather has slowed down harvest for some, but by many accounts harvest is still expected to wrap up in December for the majority of growers."
Albany zone
Wet weather early last week slowed harvest across the Albany zone.
The southern areas of the zone continued to receive showers for several days, while heavier rainfall and some isolated hail fell in the northern parts.
Harvest started to recommence towards the end of the week with warmer weather over the weekend to help.
Barley is the main commodity being delivered, with canola starting to slow down.
Wheat is beginning to be delivered in most areas.
All sites across the zone are open and will look to extend hours as the weather warms up.
Average cycle time for the zone is about 37.3 minutes.
Esperance zone
Weather conditions, particularly cool temperatures over the past week, have affected harvest progress.
The cumulative tonnage for the entire zone now stands at 1.46mt.
Wheat is the main commodity currently being received, with canola and barley receivals tapering down.
Pulses remain relatively low in tonnage.
All sites are currently open for operations, and average cycle times for areas 18 and 19 are sitting around 41 minutes.
Port cycle times are slightly longer at 59 minutes.
Most growers are aiming to conclude harvest around the second week of December, based on the anticipation of a clear run ahead.
This should allow for a smoother conclusion to the harvesting season.
Geraldton zone
Over the weekend, the Geraldton zone passed the 1.2mt mark for the season, with the potential of hitting 1.4mt.
Wet weather slowed harvest across the southern part early last week.
Receivals on Friday were affected by harvest bans, and the forecasted weather and wind speeds for this week look likely to bring further bans.
Main commodities being received are H2 and APW1 wheat.
Barley and canola are still coming in, but only in very small amounts.
Sites across the zone are reducing hours as required, with the Geraldton Grain Terminal, Moonyoonooka and Narngulu changing their closing times to 8.00pm and closing Sundays.
Average cycle time for the Geraldton zone is 42.9 minutes.
Kwinana North zone
The Kwinana North Zone received 10-50mm early last week, delaying harvest programs.
The zone received 323,000t for the week, taking the year-to-date total receivals to 1.48mt, which is 60pc of the total estimate.
Wheat is the main commodity being received, with small amounts of barley and canola still being received.
Average cycle times for the Kwinana North zone are sitting at 37 minutes.
Kwinana South zone
Rain and hail events across the zone paused some harvest programs, with incidences of crop damage also seen.
Wheat took over as the major receival this week, while barley is still coming in consistently and canola deliveries are slowing down.
Higher protein wheat grades (ASW9, APW and H2) make up over 65pc of wheat received.
Receivals of oats and lupins remain below 10,000t for each commodity so far.
Average Zone cycle times for Kwinana South is 38.4 minutes.
