Farm Weekly
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
REIWA says Perth rental market remains tight

November 20 2023 - 8:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Peak body says the Perth vacancy rate has been below 1pc since August 2022, and showed no sign of changing in the short-term.
Investors will be reaping the rewards of Perth's low housing vacancy rate, which held steady at 0.7 per cent in October.

